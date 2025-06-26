Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2025

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLFree Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NML opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.