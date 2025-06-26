Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NML opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

