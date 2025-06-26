SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 1,642.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 38.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.86%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

