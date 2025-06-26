Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

