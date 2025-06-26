Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,969,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,811,000 after acquiring an additional 298,815 shares during the last quarter.

IXC stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

