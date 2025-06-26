Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.