Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 4,093 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 397,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 132,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Ares Capital by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 66,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

