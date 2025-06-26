Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.3%

Toyota Motor stock opened at $169.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.25. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $208.86.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.