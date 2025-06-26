Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires Shares of 863 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.56, for a total value of $16,102,310.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,149,724 shares in the company, valued at $149,437,400,365.44. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5%

TMUS opened at $230.90 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.15 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

