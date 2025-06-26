Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 386 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

