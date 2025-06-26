Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $366.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

