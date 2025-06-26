8,702 Shares in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF) Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEF. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.1%

CCEF opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in income-producing closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and long-term capital appreciation.

