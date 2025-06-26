Timothy A. Massa Sells 8,415 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kroger Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kroger
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.