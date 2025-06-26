Timothy A. Massa Sells 8,415 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

