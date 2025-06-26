Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 143 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $101.80 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

