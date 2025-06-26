NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $153.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $162.33.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

