Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hunter R. Murdock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68.
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%
AXSM opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
