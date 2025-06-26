Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hunter R. Murdock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

AXSM opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

