Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 202 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

