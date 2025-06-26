Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 147 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $322.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $328.90. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.97 and its 200 day moving average is $281.40.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.79.

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.97, for a total transaction of $70,015.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,529.73. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,726.41. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

