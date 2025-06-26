Mariam Sorond Sells 69,853 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $1,004,486.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,289,661.90. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NN opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.00.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,091.01% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
