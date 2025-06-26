Christopher Harborne Sells 89,414 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 89,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,512.50. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Christopher Harborne sold 31,953 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $391,424.25.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christopher Harborne sold 17,198 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $211,191.44.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 21,809 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $278,500.93.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Harborne sold 5,116 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $60,215.32.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Harborne sold 438 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $5,146.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Harborne sold 63,592 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $749,113.76.

On Friday, June 6th, Christopher Harborne sold 35,437 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $416,739.12.

On Thursday, June 5th, Christopher Harborne sold 11,944 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $140,819.76.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Christopher Harborne sold 43,997 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $513,444.99.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Christopher Harborne sold 6,766 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $77,809.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 2.0%

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $230.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.37 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 24.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Singular Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 192,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

