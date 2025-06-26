Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen Sells 5,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.54, for a total transaction of C$852,700.00.

Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total value of C$933,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$164.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$87.66 and a 52 week high of C$175.33. The stock has a market cap of C$58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 76.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.60.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

