Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $74.96.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

