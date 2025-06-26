Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after buying an additional 201,747 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

