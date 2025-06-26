B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $134.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

LEU has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $181.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.36. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $211.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.