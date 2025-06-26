Piper Sandler Cuts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

