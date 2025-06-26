Delcath Systems’ (DCTH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCTH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

DCTH opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

