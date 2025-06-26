Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Globalstar Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Globalstar has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In related news, Director James Monroe III bought 50,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $934,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,833,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,001,859.68. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

About Globalstar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globalstar stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GSAT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.