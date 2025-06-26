Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSATFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Globalstar Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Globalstar has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In related news, Director James Monroe III bought 50,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $934,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,833,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,001,859.68. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globalstar stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSATFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

