Morgan Stanley Increases Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $55.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

