Lake Street Capital Cuts Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $11.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

