K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.68.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50.

In other news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.66, for a total transaction of C$845,640.00. Also, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$258,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 288,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,763 in the last ninety days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

