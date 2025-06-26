Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

ANET opened at $96.29 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,426.72. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

