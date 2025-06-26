Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.14. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $130.28 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

