JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $109.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.0%

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.