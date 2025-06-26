Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 0.4%

ONL opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 229,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

