Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 3.7%

Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.39. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $2,800,005.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,828,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,755,704. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,683 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $41,678.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,920.60. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 912,605 shares of company stock worth $6,286,569. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 594,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

