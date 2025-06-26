Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $73.33 on Monday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,840,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,161,000 after buying an additional 97,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,261,000 after buying an additional 849,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,001,000 after buying an additional 62,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,458,000 after buying an additional 184,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 932,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

