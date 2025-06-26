Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Melius currently has $175.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $143.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

