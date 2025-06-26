KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

KBR stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. KBR has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in KBR by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in KBR by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KBR by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

