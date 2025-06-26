Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of LVS opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,021,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $730,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,836,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,571,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,307 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

