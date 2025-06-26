Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SHO opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 195.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 458,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 303,552 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,392,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 300,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

