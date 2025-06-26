JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

