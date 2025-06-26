Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

