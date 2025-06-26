CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

CarMax Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of KMX stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in CarMax by 93.1% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CarMax by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

