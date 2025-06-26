Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of ACHR opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $242,865.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 659,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,873.28. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

