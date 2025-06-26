Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.5%

DRI opened at $217.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

