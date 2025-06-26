GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

NYSE GXO opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $20,905,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

