Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $285.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $300.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $258.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.20. Equifax has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

