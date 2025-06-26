Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHM stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Graham has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Graham had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Graham by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

