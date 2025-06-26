Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Corteva Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $74.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after purchasing an additional 639,799 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

