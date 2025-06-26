BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BXP. Truist Financial cut their price target on BXP from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BXP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BXP from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Get BXP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. BXP has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.89 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BXP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after purchasing an additional 222,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in BXP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BXP in the first quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in BXP by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,248 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BXP

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.