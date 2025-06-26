CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCCS. Barclays cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.73 and a beta of 0.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,027,478 shares of company stock valued at $545,036,311 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 179.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 679,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 436,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

